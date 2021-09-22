5,799 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 102,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,517. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.