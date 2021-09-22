5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Trading Down 9.5%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)’s share price traded down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $183.25 million, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.25.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

