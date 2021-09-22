776 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after acquiring an additional 956,877 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $123,976,000.

Get AON alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $290.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.00. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $295.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.