8,735 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth $163,801,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lyft by 96.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,044 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lyft by 315.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lyft by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

