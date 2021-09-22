$887.71 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report $887.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $894.79 million and the lowest is $880.00 million. Xilinx posted sales of $766.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Xilinx stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.82. 1,111,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $159.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

