$924.49 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will report $924.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $826.48 million. Cabot reported sales of $659.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

CBT stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.56. 230,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cabot has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

