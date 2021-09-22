9,729 Shares in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,729 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 81.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter worth $136,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZUMZ opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.