Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) rose 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 427,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 131,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

