ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:ABGI opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 99.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 696,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

