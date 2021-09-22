abrdn plc Acquires 26,126 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

abrdn plc grew its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 119.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,303,000 after purchasing an additional 643,741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 41.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 643,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,903,000 after purchasing an additional 475,412 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

