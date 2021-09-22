abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,299,419 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 79,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BSAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $26.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

