abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The AES were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 84.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 603,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The AES by 1.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in The AES by 5.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The AES during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in The AES by 508.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 123,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 102,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -113.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other The AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

