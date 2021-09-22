abrdn plc Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,592 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after buying an additional 540,003 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

