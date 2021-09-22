abrdn plc Has $7.46 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $213.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.57. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,052 shares of company stock worth $3,769,815. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

