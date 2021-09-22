Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

ACHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

ACHC opened at $63.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after acquiring an additional 199,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,297,000 after buying an additional 273,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

