Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Up 1.9%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.36 and last traded at $62.36. 10,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 473,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,191 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,232,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,051,000 after purchasing an additional 868,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 526,153 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

