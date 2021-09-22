Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Up 1.9%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.36 and last traded at $62.36. 10,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 473,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.
The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.18.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,191 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,232,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,051,000 after purchasing an additional 868,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 526,153 shares in the last quarter.
About Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.