Accenture (ACN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Accenture to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Accenture to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $331.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.64. The company has a market cap of $210.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $345.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

