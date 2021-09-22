AceD (ACED) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, AceD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $158,519.38 and approximately $6,023.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

