ACENT (ACE) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ACENT has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00056259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00127652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00046222 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACE is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,934,423 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

