Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYI opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

