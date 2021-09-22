Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $49.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adient in the first quarter valued at about $9,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Adient by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 70.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Adient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADNT stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,592. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. Adient has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adient will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.