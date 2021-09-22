Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,676 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,874 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Adobe were worth $327,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $20.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $625.80. 152,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $638.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.67. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

