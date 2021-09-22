Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $725.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.09.

ADBE stock opened at $645.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $638.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.67. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,952 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

