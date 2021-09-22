Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,817 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 268.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.11 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

