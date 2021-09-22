Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Cabot by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 88,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Cabot stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

