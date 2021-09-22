Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,667 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,026,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 137,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 202,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,591,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

