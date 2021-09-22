Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of ZUO opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $130,307.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

