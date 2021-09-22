Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 39,220 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 91.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 51,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 134,873 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 300.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 32,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

