AGAr (AGAR) Price Hits $114.17 on Top Exchanges

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. AGAr has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $930.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AGAr has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One AGAr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $114.17 or 0.00264455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00072468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00116878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00170659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.86 or 0.06995106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,434.82 or 1.00610905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.00796601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002676 BTC.

About AGAr

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGAr

