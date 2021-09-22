Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Up 2.4%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97. 98,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,141,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of research firms have commented on AGEN. B. Riley boosted their target price on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

