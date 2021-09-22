AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $207.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $210.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.