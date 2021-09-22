AGF Investments Inc. Has $177,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 64.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,052 shares of company stock worth $3,769,815 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $213.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.34 and a 200-day moving average of $215.57. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

