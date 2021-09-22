AGF Investments Inc. Invests $164,000 in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,801 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $49,258,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $15,988,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 884.1% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 340,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 305,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,416,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter.

THS opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

