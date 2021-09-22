AGF Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,734 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $1,302,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 34.3% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

