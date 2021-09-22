AGF Investments Inc. Sells 2,436 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.80.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

