AGF Investments Inc. Takes Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,552 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day moving average of $122.96. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

