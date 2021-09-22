AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $2,786,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL stock opened at $459.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $478.13 and its 200 day moving average is $433.61. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $301.81 and a 52 week high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

