AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 608,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.51. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 417.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 121,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 121.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 107,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at $294,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

