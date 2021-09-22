AIOZ Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.09 Million (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $31.09 million and approximately $455,379.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00054080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00125808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044927 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,702,033 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

