Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.71

Air Canada (TSE:AC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.71 and traded as low as C$22.61. Air Canada shares last traded at C$22.68, with a volume of 1,999,136 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AC. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cormark set a C$25.45 target price on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.82.

Get Air Canada alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.68.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.0099565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,469.15. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$414,376.65.

About Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.