Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.69. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 88,818 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 416,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

