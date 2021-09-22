Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

AKTS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 217,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,321. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $158,467. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,974,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,625,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 400,137 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

