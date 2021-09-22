Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

