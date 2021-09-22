Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALBO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.60.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $608.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $205,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

