Alchemy Pay Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $230.07 million and approximately $41.42 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00277962 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00128851 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00178238 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005548 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.