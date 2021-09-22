Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce $2.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 8.9% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Alcoa by 13.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

AA stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 229,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

