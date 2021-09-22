Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce $2.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 8.9% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Alcoa by 13.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.
AA stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 229,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
