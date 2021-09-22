Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Down 4.2%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.06. 2,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 960,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,557,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $115,523.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,365 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,791. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Alector by 116,307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,185 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

