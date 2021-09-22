Alerus Financial NA Buys 3,542 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,815 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after buying an additional 352,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $23,295,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.75. 106,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

