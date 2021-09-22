Alerus Financial NA Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.86. 17,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,894. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

