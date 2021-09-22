Alerus Financial NA Sells 2,173 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Charter Communications by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $12.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $759.79. 3,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,372. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $767.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $704.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.86.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

